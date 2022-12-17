Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. Oregon State

The Raiders will get a good look at a few NFL Draft prospects in their backyard at the Las Vegas Bowl between the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers. Unfortunately, several Gators have opted out of the game, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave also decided to sit out while an injury will keep Rejzohn Wright sidelined.

That leaves the Beavers without any notable prospects but Florida has plenty.

Florida

Trey Dean, DB (No. 0)

Career stats (five seasons): 251 total tackles (138 solo), 12.5 TFL, 4 INTs, 18 PD

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/16: 4th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Trey Dean III is a former corner that moved to the safety position. Dean is a big-bodied defensive back that has great height and length. Dean appears to be a good athlete from the way he can play sideline to sideline. Against the run, Dean does a good job of flowing downhill to the line of scrimmage to meet the ball carrier. Dean is a contact seeker that likes to deliver the big blow. In pass coverage, Dean’s experience shows in his ability to play the ball in the air. On deep throws, Dean has the speed to run with receivers down the field and locate the football.

Rashad Torrence II, S (No. 22)

Career stats (three seasons): 188 total tackles (107 solo), 3.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 6 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Rashad Torrence II is a versatile safety that aligns on all levels of the defense to make impactful plays. In the Gators’ defense, Torrence aligns as a box safety when they need an extra defender to play against the run. At this position, Torrence shows to be an effective tackler. Torrence also shows that he can run from depth to close on ball carriers to make tackles. This allows coaches to place him in multiple alignments knowing that he will be able to make plays from anywhere. Torrence also shows to be a high-motor player. There are numerous instances where he chases the play 20-plus yards down the field to make the tackle.

Richard Gouraige, OT (No. 76)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Richard Gouriage is a big-bodied offensive tackle that is a plus-level run blocker. At the snap, Gouriage does a good job of coming out of his stance and generating power to engage with defenders. He does a good job engaging with defenders and generating some movement at the line of scrimmage and displaces defenders. As a zone blocker, Gouraige does a good job beating defenders to a spot so he can cut them off. He also shows enough athleticism to be able to make it to some second-level defenders. Overall, Gouriage is a solid run blocker, which should serve him well in this new Billy Napier run-heavy offense.

Amari Burney, LB (No. 2)

Career stats (five seasons): 216 total tackles (120 solo), 16 TFL, 7 sacks, 4 INTs, 12 PD, 2 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

There are multiple things to like about Amari Burney as a defender. At Florida, he shows good versatility in his ability to play both the inside linebacker position and the outside linebacker position. From the outside linebacker position, he does a good job of setting the edge and making impact plays. As an inside linebacker, Burney flashes as a good run-stopping linebacker. Burney has the size and the overall strength to become a physical presence at the linebacker position. Burney is a player that always appears to be around the football and will make a key play for a defense when most needed.

Kingsley Eguakun, iOL (No. 65)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: 7th round

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)