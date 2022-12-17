Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide LA Bowl, Washington State vs Fresno State

The Washington State Cougars will be looking to honor former head coach Mike Leach, who passed away earlier this week, in this year’s LA Bowl. The Cougars also have a few NFL Draft prospects for Las Vegas Raiders fans to watch, as do the Fresno State Bulldogs who are red hot since quarterback Jake Haener returned from injury.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley has opted out of the game.

Fresno State

Jake Haener, QB (No. 9)

Career Stats (four seasons): 68.3% completion, 8,840 yards, 66 TDs, 18 INTs

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/16: UDFA

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

As a prospect, Haener has below-average size and height but above-average overall athleticism. If you are looking for a physical freak quarterback prospect, Haener isn’t for you, but there is still a ton to like about Haener’s game. For an undersized quarterback, Haener displays an above-average arm and an ability to hit all the throws an NFL offense will ask of him. He is a right-handed passer who is quick and compact-release. He is outstanding pre-snap and consistently gets the Bulldogs’ offense in the right play to combat what the define shows him. A highly-instinctive player, Haener is a rhythm passer who throws with outstanding timing and anticipation. Oftentimes he will throw the football before the receiver is out of his break and it will hit him in the hands. Haener displays above-average velocity on short and intermediate throws and has enough zip to get the ball into tight windows. Conversely, he has the ability to throw with touch and layer the football over defenders when he needs to. Haener is an accurate quarterback who has very good ball placement.

Jalen Cropper, WR (No. 9)

Career stats (four seasons): 216 receptions, 2,659 yards, 21 TDs, 21 rushes, 465 yards, 5 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: UDFA

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Cropper has above-average height at 6 feet but a small, lean frame at just 176 pounds. He is an excellent overall athlete and has demonstrated outstanding playmaking skills as a receiver. Cropper primarily aligns in the slot for the Bulldogs and because of his lack of size and length, the slot will likely be his home in the NFL. He is an excellent route-runner showing excellent short-area quickness and change of direction to create separation at the top of the route. He is a highly instinctive player who has a very good feel for space and leverage both when setting up defenders with his routes and finding soft spots in zones.

Washington State

Cameron Ward, QB (No. 1)

Career stats (one season): 64.1% completion, 3,094 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)