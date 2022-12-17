Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Frisco Bowl, Boise State vs. North Texas

The Frisco Bowl wraps up bowl mania as the seventh game of today and pits the Boise State Broncos against the North Texas Mean Green. It’s also a matchup of conference runner-ups with North Texas falling to UTSA in the Sun Belt Championship and Boise State losing to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship. These teams also have a few NFL Draft prospects for Las Vegas Raiders fans to keep tabs on.

J.L. Skinner, S (No. 0)

Career stats (four seasons): 208 total tackles (133 solo), 9.5 TFL, 7 INTs, 12 PD, 2 FFs

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/16: 3rd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

JL Skinner is a big and physical enforcer at the safety position. He’s experienced in both strong and free safety alignments. Skinner is an intelligent defender that communicates well with his teammates pre-snap. He reads backfield action and motions with patience and confidence before adjusting his path. He has a tremendous motor and plays with high effort. Skinner has an explosive closing burst to squeeze routes and/or ball carriers. He offers a potential tight-end matchup with his size and athleticism. His downhill trigger comes with a burst to close quickly on the football. He projects best as a split-safety in two-high coverages and an underneath robber. He has a Kam Chancellor-like playing style.

Jyaire Shorter, WR (No. 16)

Career stats (five seasons): 57 catches, 1,290 yards, 19 TDs

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

He’s a precise route runner, creating separation when used on quick outs and stop patterns in college. Shorter has good stop-start ability and lateral agility.

Generally reliable receiver capable of making difficult catches in traffic over the middle or one on one down the sideline.

Shorter shows good initial quickness off the line of scrimmage, and Shorter has enough strength to be able to consistently escape the jam at the next level. He’s a coordinated hands catcher who effectively tracks the ball downfield.

Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target.

Has enough upper-body strength and tenacity to be very effective as a downfield blocker. Is not shy about taking on his man, provides some pop and will open a running lane for his back at the next level.