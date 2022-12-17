 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders News: Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow will return on Sunday vs the Patriots

Offensive stars activated from IR.

By Marcus-Johnson
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When the Las Vegas Raiders put together the team in the offseason, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow were supposed to put on a show. However, we have barely seen the three play together in 2022 with injuries to Waller and Renfrow.

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has been bothering him all year. Renfrow’s oblique injury put him on IR after missing time previously with a concussion.

After practicing this week, Waller and Renfrow were cleared to play on Sunday.

While it all could be too late, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler want to evaluate the group together to decide the future. The Raiders will get a good look against the best defenses in the league facing the New England Patriots. It all can determine what moves they decide to make going into 2023.

The Raiders waived WR DJ turner and TE Jacob Hollister to make room for the two stars.

In This Stream

Raiders Week 15 opponent: Meet the Patriots

View all 23 stories

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...