Raiders News: Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow will return on Sunday vs the Patriots

When the Las Vegas Raiders put together the team in the offseason, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow were supposed to put on a show. However, we have barely seen the three play together in 2022 with injuries to Waller and Renfrow.

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has been bothering him all year. Renfrow’s oblique injury put him on IR after missing time previously with a concussion.

After practicing this week, Waller and Renfrow were cleared to play on Sunday.

Official statement on Waller and Renfrow and have released DJ Turner and Jacob Hollister #Raiders pic.twitter.com/t28cH2pwJN — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) December 17, 2022

While it all could be too late, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler want to evaluate the group together to decide the future. The Raiders will get a good look against the best defenses in the league facing the New England Patriots. It all can determine what moves they decide to make going into 2023.

The Raiders waived WR DJ turner and TE Jacob Hollister to make room for the two stars.