Raiders-Patriots Week 15 final score: Las Vegas wins in incredible fashion

The Las Vegas Raiders just beat the New England Patriots 30-24 in a stunning way at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in the most insane ending to a game that we’ve ever witnessed.

As we attempt to soak in what happened in the closing seconds, let’s take a look at the key aspects of the whole game:

Records:

The Raiders are 6-8. The Patriots are 7-7.

What it means:

The Raiders still have a heartbeat in the AFC playoff race with three games to go. With Kansas City winning in overtime at Houston on Sunday, the Raiders will officially go another season without winning the AFC West title. It was the Chiefs’ seventh straight division crown.

AFC West titles in last 20 seasons:

Chiefs: 9

Broncos: 6

Chargers: 5#Raiders: 0 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 18, 2022

Turning point:

This is crazy. The Raiders were dead n the final minute, but scored on a controversial touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Keelan Cole to tie the game and then Chandler Jones won the game on a ridiculous decision by New England.

MOST INSANE ENDING EVER pic.twitter.com/uF8m03BtP0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2022

Injury report:

Rookie guard Dylan Parham injured his leg in the second quarter. Jordan Meredith, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, replaced Parham. Late in the third quarter, backup linebacker/special teamer Darien Butler was banged up with a ribs injury.

What’s next:

The Raiders play their final road game of the year, at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday for a prime-time Christmas Eve game. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. The Steelers are 6-8 after a 24-16 at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.