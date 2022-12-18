Raiders vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, streaming, AFC playoff picture and more

This is a reunion week for many people as the New England Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Of course, first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels came to Las Vegas from New England this year and he spent 18 years there. Also, many Raiders’ coaches, players and front-office people have New England ties.

But this is no time for emotional memories. The Raiders are in survival mode and essentially need to win their final four games of the season (sound familiar?) and ask for some help to have any chance of making the playoffs and they can be eliminated this week.

So, this one is a huge one with hopes of keeping next week huge as well. Below are all the key information and how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 5-8, the Patriots are 7-6/

TV Schedule

Date: Dec. 18, 2022

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Johnathan Vilma, Shannon Spake.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, ESPN Radio.

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Patriots -1, 44.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

