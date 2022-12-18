Raiders-Patriots inactives: Josh Jacobs will play

Josh Jacobs is four-for-four in his battle against injuries in the past month.

Although he was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT), the star Las Vegas Raiders running back, as expected, is active and will play.

Jacobs was questionable with hand and quad injuries. Jacobs, who is leading the NFL with 1,402 rushing yards, has been listed as questionable the past four games with calf, quad and hand injuries. He has played every game.

Starting guard Alex Bars and starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (they both have knee injuries) were both ruled out of Sunday’s game on Friday. Bars was hurt against the Rams and this will be Ya-Sin’s second missed game.

In addition to Jacobs, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique, wrist), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip and backup offensive lineman Jackson Barton (back) were all questionable to play. They were all listed as limited in practice. Billings and Barton are the only players in that group to be inactive Sunday. Billings didn’t play in Week 14 either

The Raiders other inactive players are: Guard Netane Muti, rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The following players are inactive for #NEvsLV pic.twitter.com/Pwlly3WYd5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 18, 2022

Of course, star tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) are active and will play Sunday. They were activated off the injured reserve Saturday. They have both been on the injured reserve for the past five games. Waller hasn’t played since Week 5 at Kansas City.

Meanwhile, for the Patriots, running back Damien Harris was ruled out Saturday. The Patriots will have receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson available. They were both questionable to play.