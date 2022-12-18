Filed under: Raiders-Patriots second half open thread Raiders 17, Patriots 3 at halftime By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 18, 2022, 2:34pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Patriots second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Darren Waller TD Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images So far, so good. Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
Loading comments...