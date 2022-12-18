Raiders open as 2.5-point underdogs Week 16 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most thrilling victories on Sunday. Chandler Jones made the miraculous play to seal the game 30-24.

The Raiders now head out east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The silver and black will attempt to keep the hot streak, winning four out of their last five.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 16 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Steelers with an O/U of 40.5.

Week 16 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Kansas City Chiefs' 10-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Steelers

Moneyline: Raiders +115, Steelers -135

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 40.5

For the full list of Week 16 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

