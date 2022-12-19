Raiders Week 16 opponent: Meet the Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing their final road game of the season in Week 15 as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Let’s take a look at the Steelers:

Record:

Pittsburgh is 6-8 after a 24-16 win at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Historic anniversary:

The NFL schedule makers were behind this one. This game is being played 50 years and a year after the infamous “Immaculate Reception” game in which the host Steelers beat the Raiders in the 1972 AFC divisional playoffs on a Franco Harris deflected pass. It was controversial and it has gone down as one of the most memorable plays in NFL history. It will surely be a major storyline this week and celebrated in the Steel City, not so much in the Raider Nation.

Missing Big Ben:

The Raiders are one of the few teams sad to see Ben Roethlisberger retire after last season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was just 2-6 against the Silver and Black.

Mixed Christmas Eve memories:

The Raiders have played on Christmas Eve several times with some lasting memories, both good and bad. There was ‘The Ghost to the Post’ double-overtime playoff win at the Baltimore Colts in 1977 and then there was a 2016 game against the Colts in which Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg, essentially ending any chance of a big playoff run.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 26-17 in Week 2 last season. The Raiders also beat the Steelers in 2018, last losing to them in Pittsburgh in 2015.