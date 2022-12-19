Silver Minings: Week 15 NFL Draft order update

While the Las Vegas Raiders managed to keep their playoff hopes on life support with yesterday’s 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots, the Raiders still trail the Miami Dolphins by two games with three to play in the AFC Wild Card race. So, we’ll continue to look at the NFL Draft order for our Monday morning Week 15 wrap-up.
The order below is pre-Monday Night Football and brought to us via Tankathon.com which has Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. currently slated as the Raiders' first-round pick in Tankathon’s latest mock draft.
NFL Draft Top 15
- Houston Texans 1-12-1
- Chicago Bears 3-11
- Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos 4-10
- Arizona Cardinals 4-10
- Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams 4-9*
- Indianapolis Colts 4-9-1
- Atlanta Falcons 5-9
- Carolina Panthers 5-9
- Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints 5-9
- Green Bay Packers 5-8*
- Las Vegas Raiders 6-8
- Jacksonville Jaguars 6-8
- Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns 6-8
- Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8
- Seattle Seahawks 7-7
*The Packers play the Rams tonight
Week 16 Schedule
- Texans @ Tennessee Titans 7-7
- Bears vs Buffalo Bills 11-3
- Broncos @ Rams
- Colts vs Los Angeles Chargers 8-6
- Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens 9-5
- Lions @ Panthers
- Saints @ Browns
- Packers @ Miami Dolphins 8-6
- Raiders @ Steelers
- Seahaws @ Kansas City Chiefs 11-3
