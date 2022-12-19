Rams/Packers Week 15 Monday Night Football open thread and gambling picks

This Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup is a classic game that looked a whole lot better in early September than it does in late December. The Los Angeles Rams are all but eliminated from the playoffs, while the Green Bay Packers have slightly higher odds but still have an uphill battle to make the postseason.

With theNew York Giants beating the Washington Commanders Sunday night, the Packers are a game and a half out of the NFC’s third Wild Card spot, which might as well be a two-game lead with just three regular-season weeks left. Still if Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay want to keep their slim hopes alive, a win tonight is a must against Baker Mayfield and the Rams.

Can Rodgers and Aaron Jones get the Packers' offense going against Bobby Wagner and Los Angeles’ stout defense?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: GB -7

O/U: 39.5

GB ML: -300

LA ML: +250

Have a blast!