What’s you earliest Raiders’ memory?

We’re trying something new today.

We want to know your earliest Raiders’ memory.

Here’s mine: At the age of seven, my uncle took me to my first NFL game: The Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland Raiders. We went with one of his friends and his six sons.

We sat where what became The Black Hole. One of the other kids got a field-goal attempt sail into his hands and the Raiders won (because that’s what they did in those days). I remember it so vividly and I’m old.

It was a lifetime memory and it fortified my love for the NFL. It is a truly special memory.

Now, it’s your turn. Let’s us know what your first memory of this storied franchise is, and it can be anything: A game, a football card, a T-shirt. anything.

Have fun and light up the comment section with your Raiders’ memories.