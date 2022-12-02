SB Nation Reacts: 90 percent of Raiders fans believe Josh Jacobs should be re-signed

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is off to a career year with seven games left. He has 1159 yards on the season with eight touchdowns adding 40 receptions as well. He has developed into an all-around back that is expected from a first-round selection.

However, Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler decided not to exercise his option, and Jacobs became a free agent after the season. Former Alabama running back has outplayed the opportunity and could ask for the paydays of Joe Mixon or Christian McCaffrey.

SB Nation Reacts checking the pulse of Raider Nation. This week we ask should the Raiders re-sign Jacobs. If he continues his extraordinary play, it will be the question of the offseason.

90 percent of Raiders fans believe the silver and black should keep Jacobs as the primary back in the offense. The 10 percent who said no are likely followers of PFF and the notion of not paying running backs.

Jacobs has earned top dollar among the best at his position. Let us see what the Raiders do this off-season.