Raiders injury news: Josh Jacobs is questionable to play against Chargers

As expected, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Jacobs has been dealing with a calf injury that he suffered last Friday in practice. He aggravated the injury late in a 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday which he ended with a 86-yard touchdown run. It culminated a 229-yard rushing yard performance by Jacobs. It was a franchise record.

NFL Media reported earlier this week that Jacobs, who leads the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards, may not practice at all this week as he received constant treatment. However, he practiced on a limited basis all week. Thus, he likely has a chance to play against the Chargers, who are allowing an NFL-worst 5.4 yards a carry on the ground, barring a setback. The final decision will likely be made after pre-game warmups.

Backups, tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) have been ruled out of the game. In addition to Jacobs, linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf) and guard Lester Cotton (calf) are all questionable.

Standout cornerback Nate Hobbs is expected to be activated Saturday. He hasn’t played since breaking his hand in Week 5. So, there will likely be, at least, one roster move made Saturday.

Meanwhile, the battered Chargers are dealing with more injury issues and the team ruled out three offensive starters Friday for the game. They are wide receiver Mike Williams and offensive linemen Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins. That could be a big boost for the Raiders.