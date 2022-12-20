Silver Minings: More numbers about Chandler Jones’ game-winning touchdown

The Las Vegas Raiders 30-24 Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots will never be forgotten by the Raider Nation.

Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones ended the game by returning a swiped lateral pass on the final playoff the game in a game that was destined to go to overtime.

It was one of the most unlikely finishes ever to an NFL game. The Raiders also scored on as 30-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Keelan Cole in the final seconds before the Jones’ wildness. according to the Associated Press, the Raiders are he eighth team this century to score two touchdown in the final 40 seconds of regulation to win a game.

#Raiders are 8th team since 2000 to score 2 TDs in final 40 seconds of regualtion in a win. Last time it happened was Dec. 15, 2019:

Falcons did it in 29-22 win over #49ers

Eagles did it in 37-27 win over Washington — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 19, 2022

This is the second time this century the Raiders won a game on the final play of regulation.

Only other time since 2000 that #Raiders won a game on the final play of regulation came in 31-30 win over Chiefs on Carr-Crabtree TD on untimed down — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 19, 2022

Oh, and anytime something brings up the Holy Roller, it’s pretty awesome.

Per @EliasSports, Chandler Jones’ GW fumble return TD vs NE was just the 3rd such GW TD as time expired in regulation in NFL history.



The first was by NE’s Chuck Shonta who did so vs the NY Titans (now Jets) in 1960. The other was by OAK Dave Casper in 1978 (Holy Roller game). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2022

