Silver Minings: More numbers about Chandler Jones’ game-winning touchdown

What an unlikely Raiders’ Week 15 win over the Patriots

By Bill Williamson
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders 30-24 Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots will never be forgotten by the Raider Nation.

Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones ended the game by returning a swiped lateral pass on the final playoff the game in a game that was destined to go to overtime.

It was one of the most unlikely finishes ever to an NFL game. The Raiders also scored on as 30-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Keelan Cole in the final seconds before the Jones’ wildness. according to the Associated Press, the Raiders are he eighth team this century to score two touchdown in the final 40 seconds of regulation to win a game.

This is the second time this century the Raiders won a game on the final play of regulation.

Oh, and anytime something brings up the Holy Roller, it’s pretty awesome.

In other Raiders links:

