Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

This year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl features two schools with a few alumni who play or played for the Oakland or Las Vegas Raiders in recent years. Maxx Crosby was the Raiders’ fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in 2019, and former San Jose State Spartans Keith Smith and James Jones spent brief stints with the Silver and Black.

As far as today’s game goes, there aren’t a ton of NFL Draft prospects but there is a battle in the trenches that Raider Nation should pay attention to. Below is a look at the top 400 draft prospects from each school according to NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Eastern Michigan

Sidy Sow, OT (No. 62)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/19: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftDiamonds.com (full report)

Experienced starter, playing multiple positions across the line. Massive human being, with outstanding size and good length. Has some bad weight that needs to be cleaned up, but has high-level quickness and moves incredibly well for someone his size. Strong lower body. Fluid hips. Aggressive run blocker, clearing defenders out of running lanes easily. Occasionally struggles to play with leverage when engaging defenders in the open field, coming to a stalemate rather than knocking them off of their feet. Better run blocker than pass, but capable in both. Flashes hands late with a good punch. Quick feet in pass set, moves well. Knows where pressure is coming from and does a good job of picking it up. Locks up defenders once he engages. Pass blocking form gets sloppy in longer than average plays. Sometimes struggles to find work in pass pro if a defender doesn’t attack his gap, would like to see him make the decision to help the OT or OC quicker. Rarely holds, does a great job of staying in great position to prevent holding. Really high ceiling, but entirely dependent on him reshaping his body. So long as Sow shows physical progression, he would be an excellent addition to an NFL team.

San Jose State

Viliami Fehoko, EDGE (No. 42)

Career stats (five seasons): 187 total tackles (101 solo), 46.5 TFL, 23 sacks, 12 PD, 5 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/19: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)