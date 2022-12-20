Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Boca Raton Bowl, Liberty vs. Toledo

With the Liberty Flames taking on the Toledo Rockets, this year’s Boca Raton Bowl doesn't have star power when it comes to NFL Draft prospects. However, wide receiver Demario Douglas is worth the price of admission and is a potential sleeper as a slot receiver in the 2023 draft class and someone Las Vegas Raiders fans should know about.

Below is a look at the top 400 draft prospects on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board for tonight’s game.

Liberty

Demario Douglas, WR (No. 3)

Career stats (four seasons): 166 catches, 2,177 yards, 16 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/19: 7th round

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

Although Douglas is more of a possession target than a field stretcher, he fiercely competitive demeanor and run-after-catch ability make him a major threat in the middle of the field. Douglas has strong hands and is extremely competitive, and he has an innate sense of timing when it comes to elevating and high-pointing balls. Combines speed, balance, quickness, vision and crisp cuts to leave defensive backs and linebackers in the dust. Has smooth acceleration and deceiving speed. Balanced and very fast with the ball in his hands. A slippery runner with elusive footwork. Has little to no wasted movements between the reception and burst upfield. A savvy, natural pass-catcher with reliable hands and very good focus. Snatches the ball out of the air and shows the concentration to make acrobatic catches look easy.

Toledo

