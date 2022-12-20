Raiders podcast: It’s chaos every week

Our kneejerk reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-24 Week 15 victory over the visiting New England Patriots was that it was unbelievable and shocking.

I mean, that’s fair because it was a wild finish to say the least.

But these are the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders we’re taking about. It chaos every week.

Walk-off victories or huge blown leads are the order of business. We dive in on that concept in this week’s Silver and Black Pride podcast. Among the topics we addressed include:

Great talent and bad coaching is the formula that causes these results.

Could you imagine if the unimaginable didn’t happen?

Expect another wild one on Christmas Eve. Keep the eggnog close.

Big game coming for Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow?

Can Derek Carr play big in the cold this week?

& more!

You can listen here: