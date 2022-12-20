Raiders Week 16 playoff elimination scenarios

Despite the afterglow of their glorious, incredible Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots, there is still a harsh reality the Las Vegas Raiders must deal with.

Their playoff outlook is still bleak and, yes, they can be eliminated in Week 16.

SB Nation NFL writer Mark Schofield detailed the Raiders’ route to elimination here. This is how it breaks down:

Raiders lose at Pittsburgh, Chargers beat or tie the Colts on Monday and a win or tie from one of these teams: Jets against Jaguars, Patriots against Bengals, Dolphins against Packers,

Or

The Raiders tie, and wins from Chargers and Dolphins

Or

The Raiders tie, Chargers, Patriots and Dolphins tie.

Yes, it’s getting complicated, but frankly, the first scenario is possible. In fact, according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, it is most likely.

Therefore, all the Raiders have to do is keeping winning and keep hoping.