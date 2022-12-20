Raiders-Steelers Week 16: Kenny Pickett to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace to get a big boost Saturday night when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a pivotal Week 16 Christmas Eve prime-time game for both teams as rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to return from a concussion.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday morning that Pickett’s concussion issues are behind him and he is on pace to play Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett had cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start vs. the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the April draft from Pittsburgh, was knocked out early against Baltimore in Week 14. He missed the Steelers’ Week 15 win over Carolina. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played that game and would likely spell Pickett this week if needed. Pickett has been slowly showing signs of being a productive player for the Steelers.

Both the Raiders and Steelers are 6-8 and clinging onto faint playoff hopes. They both can be eliminated from playoff contention this week with a loss or a tie and other happenings.

Meanwhile, it will be one of several NFL games this weekend expected to be impacted by a serious cold snap. It is supposed to be around 10 degrees with a wind chill that will make it feel about minus-four degrees at game time in Pittsburgh. Tomlin said Tuesday that the weather could impact the game.