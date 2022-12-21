Silver Minings: Derek Carr has improved in key area

It hasn’t been a great overall season for Las Vegas Raiders quaretrback Derek Carr.

Most of his overall stats are down from recent season and his interceptions are up lately, with six picks in the past four games, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Yet, Carr has improved dramatically in one key area — lost fumbles. Losing the ball had been a major issue for Carr during the first eight seasons of his career. Yet, he has cleaned up the issue this season.

Through 14 games, Carr has fumbled just three times this season. He hasn’t lost any of them. Carr fumbled a total of 43 times in the past four seasons and has lost 36 in his career. He has never had a season in which he has lost less than three fumbles.

So, he deserves credit for his vast improvement in this area.

