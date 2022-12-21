Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 16

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoff hunt with their season hanging on to a thread. The team travels to freezing temperatures to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the win last Sunday, optimism from the fan base is on the uptick. The Raiders have won four out of their previous five games and appear to be finishing the season strong. If the Raiders can go on the road and knock off the Steelers, it can put pressure on the teams in front of them.

SB Nation Reacts is checking the pulse of Raider Nation going into Week 6. What is your confidence in the team’s direction? It was 19% the previous week. Will it stay around the same?