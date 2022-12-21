Raiders poll: What was your favorite finish this season?

It has been, thus far, far from a great season for the disappointing 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, undeniably, there has been some special moments for the Silver and Black amid a losing season. The Raiders have had three walk-off victories in spectacular fashion, with the most recent coming, of course, in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

We want to know what was your favorite of the three walk offs, all coming in three of the past five game. Here’s you candidates:

Davante Adams in Denver:

The Raiders beat the Broncos 22-16 on a long pass from Derek Carr to a wild-open Adams in overtime. As he reached he end zone, Adams waved bye-bye to distraught Broncos’ fans.

Josh Jacobs in Seattle:

A week later, Jacobs stunned Seattle with a 86-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 40-34 win.

Chandler Jones against Patriots:

Jones caught a silly Patriots’ lateral and ran over New England quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the end zone, giving the Raiders their second touchdown in less than a minute a 30-24 win at the end of regulation. All New England had to do was end the play and we would have had overtime.

Truly, these were all awesome plays on their own and it’s kind of crazy to think they’ve all happened so close together. Now, it’s time to pick which is your favorite of the three.