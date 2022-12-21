Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: New Orleans Bowl, Western Kentucky vs South Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be looking for some cornerback depth in the NFL Draft this offseason, and this year’s New Orleans Bowl features a late-round prospect from Southern Alabama in Darrell Luter Jr. The Jaguars also have a wide receiver in Jalen Wayne, who might sneak into the later rounds of Day 3.

Unfortunately, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers do not have a player within NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board top 400 as of 12/20.

South Alabama

Darrell Luter Jr., CB (No. 18)

Career stats (three seasons): 86 total tackles (53 solo), 2.5 TFL, 5 INTs, 16 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/20: 6th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Darrell Luter Jr. is a very productive small-school prospect who is firmly on NFL scouts’ radars. A JUCO transfer, Luter enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 where he was named conference defensive player of the year. He aligns outside and will often cover the team’s opposing No. 1 receiver. Luter offers excellent length and instincts. He has long arms and he uses them well to initiate contact through the stem to disrupt the timing of the receiver and quarterback. His length also is a weapon at the catch point where Luter has shown to be very effective—he had 10 pass breakups in 2021. Luter is a good overall athlete with fluid hips and quick feet. He flashes above-average cover quickness in man coverage. Luter displays very good eyes, instincts, and ball skills and is outstanding in zone coverage. He is an above-average tackler as well in the run game.

Jalen Wayne, WR (No. 0)

Career stats (six seasons): 150 catches, 1,957 yards, 14 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/20: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftDiamonds.com (full report)