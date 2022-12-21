Pro Bowl 2023: 3 Raiders make the AFC squad

The 2023 Pro Bowl teams were announced and three Las Vegas Raiders made the team.

They are: wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Josh Jacobs.

The best of the best @tae15adams, @CrosbyMaxx and @iAM_JoshJacobs have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games » https://t.co/UyQ12MbR4X pic.twitter.com/SuDent62UX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 22, 2022

Adams is having a monster season in his first year In Las Vegas after being acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March. He has 86 catches for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, which is the most scores by a receiver in the NFL. It’s Adams’ sixth straight Pro Bowl nod.

Jacobs is leading the NFL with 1,495 rushing yards and is making himself a lot of money whether he re-signs or is franchised tagged by the Raiders or leaves in free agency. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Crosby has 11.5 sacks and has been dominant in every phase of the defense. It’s his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

All three players have been elite, so it makes perfect sense they are representing the 6-8 Raiders on the AFC squad.

Punter A.J. Cole, who made the Pro Bowl last year and kicker Daniel Carlson were also strong Pro Bowl candidates for the Raiders.

Of course, there will not be a formal Pro Bowl game. But the event will be held In Las Vegas with skill competitions, and a flag football game being played at Allegiant Stadium on February 5.