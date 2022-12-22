Silver Minings: 24 is the magic number

24.

Just get to 24.

Ok, it’s not quite that simple, but with three games remaining in the regular season, a legitimate theme has developed for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

When Josh McDaniels’ offense scores, 24 points or more, the Raiders usually win. They are 5-1 this season when that happens. The only defeat for the Raiders when they hit the 24-point mark on offense was in Week 5, a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Raiders are also 5-1 this season when offense scores 24+ points so that would help too https://t.co/mGWvpdv1L6 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 19, 2022

The Raiders’ offense scored its 24th point of the game in the final seconds against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 15. It setup the incredible game-winning lateral swipe by Chandler Jones on the final play of the game, giving Las Vegas a 30-24 win.

So, just get to 24 points offense and good things can happen.

