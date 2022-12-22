In recent weeks, we’ve had a few primetime NFL matchups that looked much better in September than they do in December. However, this Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is the exact opposite.

When the schedule first came out, very few (if any) people thought the Jaguars or Jets would be in the playoff mix late in the season, let alone both teams. But here we are a few days before Christmas with both squads chasing the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins for a Wild Card spot.

Los Angeles and Miami lead New York by one game and Jacksonville by two games, heightening the stakes for tonight’s contest. A loss would mathematically eliminate the Jaguars from the Wild Card race — however, they would still have a chance to catch the Tennesse Titans for the AFC South crown — and virtually eliminate the Jets.

Also, with Mike White being ruled out for the second week in a row, we’ll get to see the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, square off. Wilson and the Jets got the better of Lawrence and the Jags last season — which was coincidentally also played on Week 16 — so this will be a revenge game for the latter.

The lines from DraftKings Sportbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all!

Spread: NYJ -1

O/U: 36

NYJ ML: -115

JAX ML: -105

Have a blast!