Wide receiver Mack Hollins continues to impress

While so much of the attention in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 wide receiver room has been on superstar addition Davante Adams, Mack Hollins has done his share to garner some attention as well.

While Adams was a big-ticket trade acquisition, Hollins was much more of an under-the-radar addition. After all, Hollins been a deep reserve and a special teamer in his first four seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia and Miami. His previous season high in catches was just 16.

Yet, he has blossomed in Las Vegas. Hollins has 51 catches with three games to go with 628 yards and four touchdown catches. That’s pretty good value from a guy who signed a one-year deal for $2 million with a $700,000 signing bonus.

The coaching staff is thrilled what Hollins has given the offense as a complement to Adams. He has filled in a similar role to Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones in recent years. But it’s been even more impactful because he is a true secondary option.

“I think Mack has done a great job in terms of giving some toughness to the offense, and some dependability,” las Vegas offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi told reporters this week. “ Tough, smart, dependable – we always preach about it all the time and I think Mack Hollins is a good example of that. And again, your role is what you make it, right? So he came in here, and everybody was given the same opportunity Mack had, and he came into the system, and took advantage of it and knew what to do, and how to do it, and try to do his best in every play. And then you guys have seen that role grow. The Hall of Fame Game, the following preseason games, and then obviously opening day, he had a certain role where it was, ‘Hey, I’m going to go block some safeties. Hey, I’m going to make sure I run this route at a certain depth and be the option here.’ And so, he’s done a really good job of that. And just overall, I really can’t speak highly enough about Mack Hollins in terms of the leadership he’s brought in for the offense; not just in terms of vocally, but also in terms of week-in, week-out, being the most dependable guy, and being the same player every single week.”

Hollins, who also has made an impact on special teams, is helping his case in free agency. With his role in this offense, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders make him an offseason priority.