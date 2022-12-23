Silver and Black Pride’s Week 16 pick’em competition

It’s a special Christmas Eve version of the NFL in Week 16 as the majority of the games have been moved up to Saturday with just three games slated for Sunday/Christmas Day. So, that means it will be even more important to get your picks in early this weekend, especially since the playoffs are just around the corner.

Week 16 also brings us a handful of do-or-die playoff scenarios. The loser of the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup will need help to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win against the Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins and Packers need a ‘W’ to keep pace in their Wild Card races.

It’s shaping up to be one heck of a weekend so head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook to get some skin in the game!

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 224 contests:

Matt Holder 140-82-2 (62%) Ray Aspuria 137-90-2 (61%) Bill Williamson 123-79-1 (58%)

Okay, this is getting weird. Last week, the three of us differed on one pick so we basically tied and there was no movement in the standings, and this week, we literally tied and all went 11-5. A strong showing for us, but still boring and we need to liven it up a bit!

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 146-76

2. Jeepraider142-80

3. RaiderFan 140-82

t4. 12Personnel 136-86

t4. Cunning Runts 136-86

t4. Trashman 136-86

t4. Bodega Bay Raider 136-86

t8. RaiderRich25 135-87

t8. torindorn4life 135-87

t8. TommyRaider 135-87

t8. akraida 135-87

t8. TV Raider 135-87

Week 15 Top Pickers

t1. Raider Nation 8 13-3

t1. The Autumn Wind 13-3

t1. 12Personnel 13-3

t1. Jeepraider 13-3

t1. Rislas72 13-3

t1. uncleRaider 13-3

t1. RaiderRich25 13-3

t8. Just Win Baby 12-4

t8. Bay Bombers 12-4

t8. RaiderFan 12-4

t8. Da r8dazzz Idaho 12-4

Okay, I’m starting to think Da r8dazzz Idaho has an in with the NFL’s scriptwriters or something. Idaho is running away with the competition this year after another impressive week with 12 correct picks. That being said, Jeepraider did manage to pick up a game with an outstanding 13-3 performance!

Shoutouts are also in order for The Autumn Wind, 12Personnel, Rislas72, uncleRaider and RaiderRich 25 for being this past week’s top pickers. Seven people with 13 correct picks, you guys crushed it last week!

Make sure to get your picks in early this week and may your picks be good! Happy Holidays everyone!