The biggest NFL Draft prospects in this year’s Independence Bowl between the Houston Cougars and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns all have to do with the passing attack, which shapes up for an exciting game for Las Vegas Raiders fans to watch. However, Louisiana is also tied for 11th in the country with 15 interceptions this season to keep Houston quarterback and draft prospect Clayton Tune on his toes.

Below is a look at the top 300 draft prospects for each team, per NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Houston

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 222 catches, 3,111 yards, 30 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: UDFA

Scouting report via (full report)

Dell takes the majority of his snaps as a slot receiver but has shown the ability to line up as an outside receiver, line up in the backfield, or be in motion to have free access releases at the snap. When lined up as an outside receiver or in the slot, Dell uses speed using rapid foot-fire to win against press situations. Dell’s quickness has the ability to make defensive backs miss—if they miss Dell with their punch, he has the ability to immediately get upfield and stack defensive backs. Dell runs quick, snappy, and precise routes, and is difficult for most defensive backs to match and mirror within his route. With the ball in his hands, Dell is an electric player. He has great short-area quickness and change of direction which allows him to make defenders miss in close confined spaces. Dell also profiles to be a quick accelerator and has the speed to simply outrun defenders and defeat pursuit angles.

Clayton Tune, QB (No. 3)

Career stats (five seasons): 63.8% completions, 11,765 yards, 101 TDs, 41 INTs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: UDFA

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Overall, Tune shows to be an effective and efficient, quick-processing quarterback that can make plays to help his team win the game. But due to his lack of arm strength, he should be in an offense that doesn’t require him to drive the ball into the deeper portions of the field consistently.

Louisiana

Michael Jefferson, WR (No. 8, opted out to prepare for the draft)

Career stats (two seasons): 69 catches, 1,291 yards, 11 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftDiamonds.com (full report)