We might as well call this year’s Gasparilla Bowl the “Black and Gold Bowl” as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to take on the Missouri Tigers. Both teams also have a couple of NFL Draft prospects who will be suiting up tonight that Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to check out.

Below is a look at the top 300 prospects for each school on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board heading into the game. One note, Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (full scouting report) has opted out to prepare for the draft and won’t be playing tonight.

Wake Forest

A.T. Perry, WR (No. 9)

Career stats (four seasons): 160 catches, 2,546 yards, 28 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: 4th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

AT Perry checks every box for a prototypical X-receiver. He uses his body to post up smaller defenders on shorter routes. He identifies the soft spots in zone coverage, presenting a large target. With his frame, he extends the strike zone for his quarterback. Perry is a long strider that can eat up grass with each step. He works best as a two-level possession receiver with the ability to win deep on occasion. When tasked to attack vertically, Perry tracks the football well while in flight. He properly understands how to stem and angle versus off-coverage. With the combination of his secure hands and football IQ, Perry is a quarterback’s best friend on second-reaction throws. He makes himself available by working back to the football.

Kobie Turner, DL (No. 0)

Wake Forest stats (one season): 34 total tackles (17 solo), 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PD, 2 FFs

Richmond stats (four seasons): 158 total tackles (65 solo), 33.5 TFL, 16 sacks, 4 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: 6th round

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

Turner has an excellent feel for working off blockers and knowing how and when to counter as the play goes on. He has the strong core and powerful hands to shed blockers, and Turner shows excellent instincts with the ability to quickly locate the ball. A technician with a high motor, he has a variety of moves and displays exceptionally good hand use. He shows a strong finishing burst and has the power to hold at the point of attack as a run defender. Lower than offensive lineman on every short-yardage play. Good agility and ability to change direction for his size. He’s quick to react and locate the ball, and he shows enough speed to succeed in backside pursuit. Turner plays with excellent balance and a strong, flexible core, rarely ending up on the ground. He’s ready for the physicality of the NFL; he has a stout build, strong core and powerful limbs to step in right away as a three-down player.

Missouri

Jaylon Carlies, S (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 147 total tackles (115 solo), 7 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 4 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: 6th round

Scouting report via Draft Buzz (full report)

Has quick feet and excellent change-of-direction ability, capable of mirroring quickness underneath. Carlies has the ability to move down and cover tight ends, with the fluid hips to turn and the speed to run with anyone down the middle of the field. Instinctive, adept at reading routes and anticipating throws, and strong in zone coverage. Has the change-of-direction ability to mirror underneath but did solid work out of press and off coverage. Lean, athletic build with plenty of room for additional muscle mass. Legitimate NFL-caliber athlete. Physical, sheds defenders and works off blocks. Good toughness with recognition skills to fight through traffic and blow up screens.

Harrison Mevis, K (No. 92)

Career stats (three seasons): 61-72 FGs (84.7%), 56 yards longest FG, 100-100 PATs, 283 points

NMDD draft projection as of 12/22: 7th round

Scouting report via ProFootballNetwork.com (full report)