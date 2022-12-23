While this year hasn’t gone as the Las Vegas Raiders would have hoped, the Raiders do have a few individual players who are having fantastic seasons. Running back Josh Jacobs currently leads the NFL with 1,495 rushing yards, wide receiver Davante Adams is tied for the league lead with 12 receiving touchdowns, and defensive end Maxx Crosby ranks sixth with 11.5 sacks.

So, while Las Vegas’ record is disappointing, sending three players to this year’s Pro Bowl isn’t as Jacobs, Adams and Crosby all received the honor this week. For Jacobs and Crosby, this will be their second appearance in four seasons as pros, while Adams continues his streak of six straight nominations.

“The best part is knowing that the peers and the fans and the coaches, everybody all together has a say in it,” Adams said about making the Pro Bowl year after year. “So, it’s obviously an incredible honor, but I’ve got my sights set on much bigger things than the Pro Bowl at this point. ...I’m very thankful and grateful for the acknowledgment, but at the end of the day, we want better bowls than that once you’ve experienced it at least.”

I made sure to cover that, any other important news surrounding the Raiders, the Week 16 injury report and answer your mailbag questions on this week’s Holder’s Handful podcast.

A rundown and the full episode can be found below, and if you'd like to have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Raiders Pro Bowlers

Crazy stats from Chandler Jones’ improbably game-winning touchdown

Playoff elimination scenarios for the Silver and Black

Roster moves

NFL Draft order update

Jacobs named captain

Injury report

Luke Masterson stepping up lately

Who I’m keeping an eye on heading into free agency

Draft help on the way?

& more!

