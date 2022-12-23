Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin ruled out against Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for the last two weeks and, unfortunately, that’s not going to change anytime soon. The Raiders released their final injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve, and Ya-Sin was listed as out for the third week in a row.

He suffered a knee injury about halfway through the team’s Week 13 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers and hasn’t seen the field since. That’s paved the way for Amik Robertson to get more playing time, and Robertson has played well, but Las Vegas would certainly like to have both corners suit up as they cling to their slim playoff hopes this Saturday.

The Raiders’ injury report didn’t bring all bad news, though. Guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham were both listed as limited participants in practice and deemed ‘questionable’ for the game. Bars suffered a knee injury against the Rams two weeks ago and missed last week against the Patriots, while Parham also has a banged-up knee and missed the majority of the bout with New England.

If those two can’t go, Hroniss Grasu and Jordan Meredith would likely be the next guys in line as they filled in last Sunday. However, guard Netane Muti is another option as he was plucked off of the Denver Broncos practice squad last week. Muti was a healthy scratch against the Patriots but that was like because he was still learning the offense, so an extra week of study could make him a viable option this time around.

The rest of the Raiders’ injury report is listed below.

Name/Position/Injury/Thursday Practice Status/Game Status

Jackson Barton/OT/back/limited/Questionable

Andrew Billings/DT/fibula/limited/Questionable

Darien Butler/LB/quadricep/limited/Questionable

Jermaine Eluemunor/OT/wrist/full/not listed

Duron Harmon/DB/shoulder and neck/full/not listed

Zamir White/RB/ankle/limited/Questionable

