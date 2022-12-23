SB Nation Reacts: 42 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after a win vs. the New England Patriots. The 30-24 victory kept them alive, but they need a miracle and other teams' help.

With this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction going forward. The nation's optimism is higher, with 42 percent of fans believing in the Raiders.

The Raiders now head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Anniversary of the immaculate reception and the passing of Franco Harris create a memorable game remembering football history. Both teams are in the playoff race, with the Steelers eliminated with a loss to the silver and black.

The weather helps set the mood with below-freezing temperatures and high winds expected by kickoff. The smash-mouth element of the rivalry will be on full display. Hopefully, the Raiders will find a way to come out on top and stay in the playoff hunt.