Silver Minings: Raiders-Steelers final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 16 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Christmas Eve national TV game. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

The Raiders and Steelers are two proud, longtime great AFC rivals. Both teams have struggled this year, but both will want to put on a good show in this holiday prime-time game. So, what’s the score going to be?

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

In other Raiders’ news: