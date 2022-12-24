Raiders vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Will there be another “Immaculate Reception” 50 years and a day after the the original when the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers play Saturday night?

The way this Raiders’ season is going, who knows? The Raiders, after all, are either enjoying a walk-off victory or blowing a double-digit lead, right?

The one think to expect in this Christmas Eve primetime game between two teams that are clinging to playoff hopes is that it will probably be a close game. I mean, when aren’t Raiders’ games close?

Buckle up and keep that eggnog near. Here are all the details on how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-8, the Steelers are 6-8.

TV Schedule

Date: Dec. 24, 2022

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Steve Wyche

Location: Ascisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, Westwood One

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s going to be nasty. The forecast calls for it to be cloudy and about 7 degrees at kickoff. With the wind chill, it is expected feel like it is -4 below zero. Burrrrr.

Betting: Steelers -1.5, 38.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Behind The Steel Curtain.