Raiders-Steelers Week 16 final score: Las Vegas loses in last minute

The Las Vegas Raiders played at the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on a frigid Saturday night and lost 13-10. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 6-9. The Steelers are 7-8.

What it means:

The Raiders are extremely close to being eliminated from playoff contention. All that needs to happen is for Miami to win at home Sunday against Green Bay and the Chargers to beat the Colts on Monday.

Turning point:

After not scoring all game, the Steelers drove down the field on their final drive culminating with a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickers with less than a minute left. Another heartbreaking loss for the Raiders.

Injury report:

It was a costly game. Raiders’ defensive end Chandler Jones had to be carted off the field in the third quarter with an apparent arm injury. He collided with teammate Maxx Crosby on the play. Later in the third quarter, linebacker Denzel Perryman was lost with a shoulder injury,

What’s next:

The Raiders play their final two games of the year, at home, starting with a New Year’s Day game against former Bay Area rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. The 49ers are 11-4 after a home 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday.