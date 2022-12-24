Raiders-Steelers inactives: Alex Bars, Dylan Parham will play

In a game that will sure to be physical, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line to a big boost Saturday when the team announced starting guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham are active for their Week 16 game a the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Both players were listed as questionable to play, but they both practiced on a limited basis during the last two days of practice. Bars missed the New England game last Sunday with a knee injury he suffered in Week 14 and Parham couldn’t finish the New England game with a knee issue. Both are back for this game as Las Vegas clings to playoff hopes.

Starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was previously ruled out, missing his third straight game with a knee injury.

The Raiders’ other players were were listed as questionable were: defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quad), tackle Jackson Barton (back) and running abck Zamir White (ankle). Billings is back and should play extensively. Butler is back as well. White and Barton are inactive.

The Raiders’ other inactive players are: Guard Netane Muti and defensive linemen Matthew Butler and Tashawn Butler.