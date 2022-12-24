Raiders injury news: Chandler Jones carted off field

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense suffered a possible big blow Saturday night when big-dollar free-agent pass-rusher Chandler Jones had to be carted off the field in the third quarter with an elbow injury at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders quickly ruled Jones put for the rest of the game. Often, that is a sign of a serious injury.

Chandler Jones (elbow) has been ruled OUT. #LVvsPIT — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2022

Jones appeared to be injured when he collided with fellow Las Vegas passrusher Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders would miss Jones if he has to miss time moving forward. He was replaced by backup Clelin Ferrell.

Jones had a slow start to his Raiders’ career after signing a three-year contract this offseason with more than $34 million in guaranteed money. But he has improved in recent weeks. he has 4.5 sacks on the season (three came in a Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in which he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week). Of course, Jones won the game for the Raiders last week against New England when he returned a lateral for a touchdown on the final play of regulation.

Later, Las Vegas linebacker Denzel Perryman was ruled out with a shoulder injury and he looked to be serious pain. These are two big losses for Las Vegas’ defense.