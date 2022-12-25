Filed under: Christmas Day games open thread 3 games today By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 25, 2022, 8:41am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Christmas Day games open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images Merry Christmas and happy NFL Sunday. There are three games: Green Bay at Miami, 10 a.m. PT. Denver at Los Angeles Rams, 1:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 5:20 p.m. Have a great day. Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
Loading comments...