 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Christmas Day games open thread

3 games today

By Bill Williamson
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos
Broncos
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Merry Christmas and happy NFL Sunday.

There are three games:

  • Green Bay at Miami, 10 a.m. PT.
  • Denver at Los Angeles Rams, 1:30 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.

Have a great day.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...