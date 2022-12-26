Raiders Week 16 opponent: Meet the 49ers

All the coverage leading up to a New Year’s Day game

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as they host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a look at the 49ers:

Record:

The 49ers are 11-4 after a home 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Pass-rusher showdown:

This will be the first meeting of 2019 draft classmates, defensive ends Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Maxx Crosby of the Raiders. Bosa was the No. 2 overall draft pick that out of Ohio Sate and Crosby was taken in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, out of Eastern Michigan. Both have become elite pas-rushers. It will be fun to see them in the same game.

Head coach history:

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were opposing offensive coordinators in Super Bowl LI nearly six years ago. It will always be remembered for McDaniels’ New England Patriots coming back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to beat Shanahan’s Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

The Last meeting:

The 49ers beat the visiting Raiders, in their last meeting as Bay Area rivals, 34-3 on a Thursday night with deep backup quarterback Nick Mullen. This will be the first meeting between these two teams in Las Vegas.