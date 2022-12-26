This year’s Quick Lane Bowl features two teams that are ending several years of bowl droughts, as the Bowling Green Falcons haven’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and it’s been five years for the New Mexico State Aggies.
While there won’t be a ton of NFL Draft prospects on the field, Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks could end up being a late-round steal that Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to keep tabs on.
Bowling Green
Karl Brooks, DL (No. 44)
Career stats (five seasons): 167 total tackles (77 solo), 46 TFL, 27.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD, 5 FFs
NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/23: 5th round
Scouting summary via The Athletic’s Dane Brugler
It has been a decade since Bowling Green produced a draft pick on defense, but fifth-year DL Karl Brooks (6-3, 305) has a chance to change that. Tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with 10.0 sacks, Brooks put together an incredible 2022 season, including 18.0 tackles for loss and countless splash plays. Although he lines up primarily on the edge, Brooks has the initial quickness and powerful hands to be a legitimate three-technique prospect.
