Raiders NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

A productive pass-rusher to keep tabs on

By Matt Holder
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Karl Brooks
Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This year’s Quick Lane Bowl features two teams that are ending several years of bowl droughts, as the Bowling Green Falcons haven’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and it’s been five years for the New Mexico State Aggies.

While there won’t be a ton of NFL Draft prospects on the field, Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks could end up being a late-round steal that Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to keep tabs on.

Bowling Green

Karl Brooks, DL (No. 44)

Career stats (five seasons): 167 total tackles (77 solo), 46 TFL, 27.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD, 5 FFs

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/23: 5th round

Scouting summary via The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

It has been a decade since Bowling Green produced a draft pick on defense, but fifth-year DL Karl Brooks (6-3, 305) has a chance to change that. Tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with 10.0 sacks, Brooks put together an incredible 2022 season, including 18.0 tackles for loss and countless splash plays. Although he lines up primarily on the edge, Brooks has the initial quickness and powerful hands to be a legitimate three-technique prospect.

