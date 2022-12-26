This year’s Quick Lane Bowl features two teams that are ending several years of bowl droughts, as the Bowling Green Falcons haven’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and it’s been five years for the New Mexico State Aggies.

While there won’t be a ton of NFL Draft prospects on the field, Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks could end up being a late-round steal that Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to keep tabs on.

Bowling Green

Karl Brooks, DL (No. 44)

Career stats (five seasons): 167 total tackles (77 solo), 46 TFL, 27.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD, 5 FFs

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/23: 5th round

Scouting summary via The Athletic’s Dane Brugler