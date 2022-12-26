The Las Vegas Raiders season is on the rocks after the loss Saturday night. The 13-10 defeat in the frigid cold sent them to their first losing season since 2019.

The Raiders now head back home to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The silver and black will attempt to keep their season alive against the hottest team in football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 17 action, with the Raiders opening as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the 49ers with an O/U of 44.5.

Week 17 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Kansas City Chiefs' 13-point favorites over the Denver Broncos.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. 49ers

Moneyline: Raiders +200, 49ers -240

Opening point spread: -5.5

Opening point total: 44.5

For the full list of Week 17 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.