With a win tonight against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers will have a strong command of a playoff spot. That would put the Chargers at 9-6 with a one-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 8-7 Miami Dolphins, and two games ahead of the bundle of four 7-8 AFC teams with the 5-10 Los Angeles Rams and 4-11 Denver Broncos left on the schedule.

Meanwhile, the Colts have benched Matt Ryan for the second time this season — in favor of Nick Foles this go around — after losing four games in a row. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, with the one win coming against the Las Vegas Raiders...

Can Justin Herbert lead Los Angeles to a win? Or will Foles and Jeff Saturday rally the troops to play spoiler?

The gambling lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: LAC -3.5

O/U: 44.5

LAC ML: -200

IND ML: +170

Have a blast!