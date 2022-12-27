Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: Who was your favorite Raiders’ draft pick? Let us know which team decision over the years made you happiest on Draft Day. By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 27, 2022, 9:51am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: Who was your favorite Raiders’ draft pick? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Who goes down as the your favorite Raiders’ draft pick of all time. Yes, you have a lot of choices. Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
Loading comments...