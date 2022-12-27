 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Community Question: Who was your favorite Raiders’ draft pick?

Let us know which team decision over the years made you happiest on Draft Day.

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Raiders
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Who goes down as the your favorite Raiders’ draft pick of all time.

Yes, you have a lot of choices.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...