Silver Minings: Pop the question at Allegiant Stadium

Who needs romance when you can make the Las Vegas Raiders a big part one of the most important days of your life.

We’ve all seen folks pop the question and get engaged at sporting events. It’s an odd why-we-love-sports tradition. The folks at Betway.com recently conducted a study, digging into the top NFL stadiums to get engaged at.

Unsurprisingly, getting engaged at Allegiant Stadium is the most expensive option in the NFL, which is not surprising since it’s at the top of the list for being expensive for pretty much everything.

Betway estimated that it would cost $2,008.42 to pop the question at Allegiant Stadium. The costs includes food, tickets and the cost of having the experience on the stadium big screen. A cool part of it all the proceeds form the video messages goes to the Raiders Foundations, which help many charities.

So, you can have a priceless life moment and help the community. What a deal. Now, go practice getting down on one knee.

