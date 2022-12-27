Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff hunt, with their season hanging on to a thread. The team travels back home to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

With the loss, last Saturday, optimism from the fan base is falling. However, the Raiders have won four out of their previous six games and appear to be finishing the season strong. It can keep their season alive if the Raiders can pull off an upset at home and knock off the 49ers.

SB Nation Reacts is checking the pulse of Raider Nation going into Week 6. What is your confidence in the team’s direction? It was 42% the previous week. Will it fall back below 20% let us know?