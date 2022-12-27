The Las Vegas Raiders will be in the defensive back market during the offseason and this year’s First Responder Bowl has an NFL Draft prospect that the front office and fanbase will want to check out. Safety Quindell Johnson has been a ball hawk for the Memphis Tigers over the last few years and will look to make the Utah State Aggies his next prey.

Memphis

Quindell Johnson, S (No. 15)

Career stats (four seasons): 316 total tackles (225 solo), 15 TFL, 10 INTs, 24 PD, 4 FFs

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/23: 5th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Quindell Johnson is a playmaker for Memphis and has proven himself across multiple seasons as a starter. A versatile player, Johnson has appeal in coverage as a single-high defender, split-zone safety, and even in man coverage. He is a smooth and fluid athlete that has good anticipatory skills in coverage. There is a natural way about how he sharply processes route combinations and puts himself in position to leverage routes. Johnson is an eager run defender with an aggressive downhill trigger. He is an excellent tackler that rarely comes up empty due to taking consistently sound angles, wrapping up, and his competitive toughness. Johnson has strong ball skills and has made his share of plays driving forward on the football and locating the ball with his back to the line of scrimmage. Overall, Johnson has good size, athleticism, experience, versatility, and balanced ability against the run and pass.

Utah State

No players within the top 500 of NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board as of 12/23,