Raiders podcast: This is who the Raiders are

With two games remaining in this miserably disappointing season, we know this about the Las Vegas Raiders — they are good enough to compete and bad enough to lose most of their games.

Yes, nearly every game is close, but the Raiders are 6-9 for a reason. They’ve earned this record.

Week 16’s loss 13-10 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night was just another example of what this team is. They compete all game and then usually fail. And, yes, I point to head coach Josh McDaniels and his staff for being the biggest issue with the team.

We discussed that and much more, including:

Don’t get to excited about the defense.

Should Derek Carr play the rest of the season.

They actually got playoff help this week.

The 49ers are a bad matchup

Keys to 49ers’ game.

& more!

Please make sure to subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for lending us your ear.

You can listen here: